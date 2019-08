- A man has been charged with arson in connection with a fire that happened several months ago.

According to the Cobb County Police Department, a fire involving a vehicle was intentionally set on April 16 at Joker's Audio on Canton Road in Marietta. The shop is a car stereo store.

Timothy Coots, 35, was taken into custody Monday morning. He has been charged with arson, insurance fraud, and giving false statements.

Coots will be taken to the Cobb County Adult Detention Center.