- Authorities in Forsyth County have arrested man in connection to a hit and run which claimed the life of a husband and father of three.

David Emory Castleberry, 36, of Cumming, is accused of striking 27-year-old José Ramírez Labra with his black and green Kawasaki Z-1000 motorcycle as he walked along Dahlonega Highway just before 4 a.m. Sunday, according to the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said Castleberry then ditched his bike and fled the scene, leaving Labra to die on the side of the road.

Investigators said they were able to identify Castleberry through the original owner of the bike, various surveillance videos in the area, and witness statements. The sheriff’s office then took out an arrest warrant for him and asked the United States Marshall’s Service to assist in locating him.

Friday, while checking a second location in White County, Castleberry was found inside a home, deputies said. He fled briefly but was detained by a K-9, deputies said.

Castleberry was booked into the Forsyth County Jail on homicide by vehicle, hit and run, being a habitual violator, and a couple of misdemeanor traffic charges.

