- A man has been arrested after a fatal shooting in Clayton County.

On Thursday, Clayton County police responded to the 8000 block of Attleboro Drive in Jonesboro. Responding officers found 29-year-old Jamar Hall, who had been shot to death with multiple gunshot wounds.

Friday morning, police announced the arrest of Simon Smith Sayer. He was arrested at a location in Norcross.

As Sayer was arrested, detectives said they recovered the murder weapon. He was taken to the Clayton County Jail.

According to police, a woman was also injured in Thursday's shooting on Attleboro Drive. No word on her condition.