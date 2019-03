- Atlanta police have arrested a man for kidnapping and robbing four Georgia Tech students in January.

Investigators told FOX 5 Willie Davis approached the students outside the Krispy Kreme on Ponce De Leon and asked them for money. One of the students gave Davis and another suspect $5, but the men begging for money then pulled a gun.

The suspects stole the students' cellphones and forced them into a car. At this point, it isn't known if the vehicle belonged to the students or robbers.

After driving to a Wells Fargo ATM, each of the students was forced to withdraw $200, bringing the total amount of stolen cash to $800. That’s where the newly released images were taken.

Police say Davis has a number of prior convictions including armed robbery, burglary, and auto thefts.