- A man living the United States illegally was arrested Cobb County on molestation charges.

Cesar Chavez was charged him with false imprisonment and child molestation.

Marietta police said Chavez followed a young girl home from a park and then attacked her. It happened on the Fourth of July at Ron Francis Park on Grambling Street. Police said Chavez followed the 12-year-old girl from the park, first holding her hand, and then hugging her tight before pinning her against a car.

The girl told officers she tried to get away and screamed until her younger brother heard.

Chavez also being held at the jail by ICE. Officials said he is in the country illegally from Guatemala.