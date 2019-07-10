< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Man arrested for molestation in Marietta being held by ICE a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WAGA"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_417451736_417446607_118444";this.videosJson='[{"id":"417446607","video":"583159","title":"Man%20living%20here%20illegally%20arrested%20on%20molestation%20charges","caption":"Man%20living%20here%20illegally%20arrested%20on%20molestation%20charges","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fmedia.fox5atlanta.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F07%2F10%2FMan_living_here_illegally_arrested_on_mo_0_7512146_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F07%2F10%2FMan_living_here_illegally_arrested_on_molestatio_583159_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1657420459%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DRIamAFF64PjQlHQtc4aaL14B0-Y","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fman-arrested-for-molestation-in-marietta-being-held-by-ice"}},"createDate":"Jul 10 2019 10:34PM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WAGA"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_417451736_417446607_118444",video:"583159",poster:"https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/Man_living_here_illegally_arrested_on_mo_0_7512146_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Man%2520living%2520here%2520illegally%2520arrested%2520on%2520molestation%2520charges",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-waga.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/07/10/Man_living_here_illegally_arrested_on_molestatio_583159_1800.mp4?Expires=1657420459&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=RIamAFF64PjQlHQtc4aaL14B0-Y",eventLabel:"Man%20living%20here%20illegally%20arrested%20on%20molestation%20charges-417446607",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/waga/news&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox5atlanta.com%2Fnews%2Fman-arrested-for-molestation-in-marietta-being-held-by-ice"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new By FOX 5 News
Posted Jul 10 2019 10:56PM EDT
Video Posted Jul 10 2019 10:34PM EDT src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/Man_living_here_illegally_arrested_on_mo_0_7512146_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/Man_living_here_illegally_arrested_on_mo_0_7512146_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/Man_living_here_illegally_arrested_on_mo_0_7512146_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/Man_living_here_illegally_arrested_on_mo_0_7512146_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/Man_living_here_illegally_arrested_on_mo_0_7512146_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417451736-417446292" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/Man_living_here_illegally_arrested_on_mo_0_7512146_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/Man_living_here_illegally_arrested_on_mo_0_7512146_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/Man_living_here_illegally_arrested_on_mo_0_7512146_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/Man_living_here_illegally_arrested_on_mo_0_7512146_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/Man_living_here_illegally_arrested_on_mo_0_7512146_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> </div> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417451736" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>MARIETTA, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - A man living the United States illegally was arrested Cobb County on molestation charges.</p><p>Cesar Chavez was charged him with false imprisonment and child molestation.</p><p>Marietta police said Chavez followed a young girl home from a park and then attacked her. It happened on the Fourth of July at Ron Francis Park on Grambling Street. Police said Chavez followed the 12-year-old girl from the park, first holding her hand, and then hugging her tight before pinning her against a car.</p><p>The girl told officers she tried to get away and screamed until her younger brother heard.</p><p>Chavez also being held at the jail by ICE. 