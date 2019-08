A Dunwoody police officer who was dragged down the interstate, sandwiched between cars and thrown onto the road, is out of the hospital and thanking everyone for their concern.

"I love you guys, thank you so much for your support," said Dunwoody Police Officer Nathan Daley in a video. He was still in his hospital gown Friday with injuries clearly visible on his face.

"It does look as bad as it feels, but I will bounce back, 10 time stronger," said Officer Daley.