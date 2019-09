- Gwinnett County Police arrest a man who they say threatened to kill someone.

Officers charged James Fagan with terroristic threats and disorderly conduct.

They say Fagan walked out of a gas station, went up to a car and yelled at three people, threatening to kill them and rape one of them.

The victims were a man, a woman and a teenage girl.

It happened in Hall County last summer.

Nearly a year later, an off-duty officer saw Fagan at a gas station and called 911.