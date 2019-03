- Police in Monroe County, Georgia said they arrested a man and seized methamphetamine after executing a search warrant last Thursday.

Kevin Jerrod Taylor was charged with trafficking methamphetamine, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of marijuana less than one ounce, and possession of drug related objects/paraphernalia.

Monroe County drug investigators said Taylor was arrested after a search of his room at the New Forsyth Inn located at 130 North Frontage Road.

Investigators said they found about 49 grams of methamphetamine, a pistol, less than one ounce of marijuana, glass pipes used for smoking methamphetamine, and multiple syringes used for injecting methamphetamine.

No word on Taylor’s next court appearance.