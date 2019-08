- A man is in jail after police said he tried to sell a stolen motorcycle.

Kevin Watson used the OfferUp app to sell a motorcycle in Morrow. But a Butts County investigator called the Morrow police chief to inform him the bike was stolen.

Authorities found Watson at the Southlake Mall parking lot and ran the VIN on the bike.

It had been stolen from Jackson.

Watson was booked into the Clayton County jail for theft by receiving stolen property.