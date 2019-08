- Hall County deputies have arrested man for possession and distribution of child pornography.

Mark Jason Wood, 44, of Gainesville, was charged with nine counts distribution of child sexual abuse material and one count of sexual exploitation of children. Wood was arrested at a home on Whitmire Circle Thursday.

Investigators said they found nine videos depicting minor children engaged in sexually explicit conduct and acts after executing a search warrant.

Wood was in the Hall County Jail without bond as of Monday.