- Police have arrested a man accused of raping his estranged wife at knifepoint.

On Sunday, Sept. 1, shortly after 10 a.m., officers were called to a domestic dispute at a residence on Centerview Drive in unincorporated Duluth. The victim told police her estranged husband, Eugenio German, 40, choked and raped her at knifepoint.

The wife also said when she managed to escape, German chased her and rammed his car into hers.

German was wanted for aggravated assault by strangulation, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, rape, false imprisonment, and family violence battery.

The suspect turned himself into authorities at the Gwinnett County Detention Center on Saturday. He's being held without bond.

German is originally from the Dominican Republic. He and his estranged wife have been married for less than a year and were living in separate homes.

