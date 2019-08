- A Dawson County man accused of killing his wife outside a fire station is appearing before a judge Wednesday morning.

Jeremy Gibson's preliminary hearing was scheduled for 9 a.m.

Gibson is accused of shooting and killing his wife outside a Dawson County fire station while their two kids sat in the back seat of their mother's car.

Authorities said 44-year-old Amy Alexandria Gibson and her husband drove up to the parking area in separate vehicles. Then Jeremy Gibson shot his wife, according to the Dawson County Sheriff's Office.

The victim died from her injuries, officials said. Gibson surrendered to firefighters, who held him there until deputies arrived.

Officials said at least one firefighter was in the parking lot at the time of the shooting, visiting with his wife and children. The fire chief told FOX 5 News because it happened so fast and because of the nature of the incident, there was nothing anyone could have done to stop the violence.

