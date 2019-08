- Kristi Peterson traveled to Dawson County for Jeremy Gibson’s first court appearance Wednesday. The Dawsonville man accused of killing his estranged wife, Amy Gibson, outside Fire Station No. 7 in Dawson County Monday.

“I don’t want anyone else to be in the same situation begging for help and all of us knew this was going to end horribly,” said Peterson, Amy Gibson’s childhood friend.

In court, Jeremy Gibson told the judge he understood English but had difficulty reading and writing because he suffers from a traumatic brain injury.

The judge asked Gibson, “Do you speak, read or write, understand English?” He replied, “No. No your honor.”

According to Peterson, the Gibsons' relationship began to deteriorate, with her claiming Mr. Gibson grew increasingly violent about two years ago. Her worst fears realized Monday night.

Peterson said, “There has to be some other way to get help. We couldn’t find a way. We went to everyone; we went to her attorney’s we went to the sheriff’s office we went to DFACS”

Deputies said Amy Gibson first called 911 then stopped at the fire station for help Monday night.

According to investigators, Jeremy Gibson followed his wife to the firehouse, then shot her multiple times in front of the couples’ two young children who were in the back seat of their mother’s vehicle.

Mrs. Gibson filed for divorce in June, alleging her husband suffered from mental illness and she was being mentally and physically abused.

Peterson believes the system failed her friend.

Peterson said, “I don’t want anyone else to suffer the same fate because we begged for help.”

