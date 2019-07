- A man is in the Cobb County Jail accused of kidnapping a woman then choking and trying to smother her in a hotel room near Cumberland Mall.

William Clanton was booked on kidnapping and aggravated assault charges among others.

According to the warrant, he kidnapped the woman on Sunday and then tried to smother her with a pillow, choked her, tackled her to the floor in the bathroom, dragged her onto the bed and then choked her again.

People in a nearby hotel room called 911 when they heard the woman's scream.