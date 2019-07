- A man was arrested after a dogfighting investigation in Bibb County this week.

Jonriquez Jermaine Grayer, 22, was arrested on seven counts of prohibited dog fighting and related conduct, possession of marijuana with intent to distribute and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

Bibb County Sheriff's deputies executed a search warrant on a home in the 4500 block of Brookhaven Road on Thursday afternoon. Deputies said they found a Ruger rifle, pistol, marijuana, a large sum of cash, and evidence of dogfighting.

The Bibb County Sheriff's Office Animal Control was asked to take seven dogs from the property.

Grayer was being held without bond as of Friday evening.