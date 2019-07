- A man is behind bars after being charged with burglary, drug possession and theft in Acworth.

Police said Samuel Andrew Moyer spent Sunday morning breaking into unlocked cars and stealing anything available.

Officers said he then went into a nearby home and hid in an upstairs bedroom.

Thanks to vigilant neighbors, investigators said officers were able to track the 22-year-old suspect down and take him into custody.

Authorities said he was also in possession of marijuana and illegal narcotics.