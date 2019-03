- Police arrest a Cobb County man twice within a matter of days for two separate groping incidents. One of the victims, police said, is a pre-teen boy.

Officers arrested Thomas Wooten after they said he touched a woman without her consent at his apartment complex on Cobb Parkway on February 28.

Wooten bonded out of jail March 2 but wasn't free for long.

Police arrested him again on March 5 but this time, investigators said he groped a 12-year-old boy.

Wooten was charged with sexual battery, child molestation, and cruelty to children.