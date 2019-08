- DeKalb County police are investigating a reported attempted sexual assault.

The victim, a teenager, says it happened in a bathroom at Perimeter Mall.

Police released surveillance video of the man investigators believe is responsible for trying to assault the boy.

The teen says the man began asking him questions and asked him to go into the stall with him.

Police say the suspect asked the teen to expose himself and grabbed boy's pants.

The teen ran out and the suspect was chased down by the victim's father.