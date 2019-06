- Every second counts. That's the message from the American Red Cross when it comes to cardiac arrest.

The Red Cross and other organizations have doubled down on that message this week which Congress has designated National CPR and AED Awareness Week.

The American Heart Association has developed a kiosk that gives anyone the opportunity to practice CPR techniques.

There are more than 30 across the country including three right here in Atlanta, at the airport, the Georgia World Congress Center and at the Home Depot headquarters.

Leaders with the American Heart Association said the goal is to put them in areas that are heavily populated.