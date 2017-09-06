Atlanta Police: Man uses machete to carjack vehicle

- Police have identified a man accused of using a machete to steal a vehicle early Wednesday, then crashing while fleeing from officers.

Just before midnight, a man driving down Whitefoord Avenue said a guy, identified as 37-year-old Jared Barnes, approached him armed with a large knife, described by police as a machete. After forcing his way into the Toyota Camry, Barnes and victim drove around for about a half hour. The suspect then kicked the victim out of his own car on Fulton Street, but not before hitting him in the head with the machete, according to police.

Investigators said the victim called 911 and police put a lookout for car, which officers later spotted on Joesph E. Lowery Boulevard. The suspect sped up when he saw police were following him but didn't get far, crashing at the Interstate 20 westbound entrance ramp, according to police. Then, the suspect jumped out and tried to run away, but was quickly caught.

Paramedics took Barnes to Grady Memorial Hospital to be checked out. He's since been charged with hijacking a motor vehicle, kidnapping, armed robbery, aggravated assault, theft by taking, obstruction of officers and various traffic offenses.

The victim's injuries from being hit in the head with the knife don't appear to be serious.