- A night out with friends took a scary turn for an Atlanta woman. She took a Lyft to her car, which was in Inman Park.

“I took some extra steps,” she says. “I walked to the back of the car, I checked the license plate, I walked to the front passenger side window, rolled the window down, I made him dictate the name that I have on Lyft to me.”

She told Atlanta Police the driver picked up her up at 14th Avenue and Howell Mill Road in West Midtown. It was Sunday around 2 a.m.

She said they had a conversation went from friendly to uncomfortable.

“He continued to tell me about how pretty I was, he liked my hair, I was gorgeous, I should model. Again, queasy. It just didn’t sit well with me.”

Then, the driver went off route, took turns toward isolated streets and drove rather slowly.

“When we passed over Piedmont, alarm bells we’re just going off,” she told FOX 5's Kerry Charles. “I noticed what I thought was a nervous tick. He was rubbing and tapping his thumb and index finger together. He had a death-grip, white-knuckle grip on the steering wheel and he wouldn’t look at me.”

So, she went for it and jumped out of the car near North Avenue and Central Park Place.

“He eventually stops the car and walks up to me. He said, 'Oh my god, I'm so sorry, do you want me to call an ambulance.”

The passenger says the man got in his car drove away.

The woman reported the situation to Lyft. The company says the behavior described is unacceptable and has no place in its community. It's also banned the driver.

APD says it is investigating the case. So far, no charges have been filed.