A tropical depression near the Bahamas has strengthened into Tropical Storm Humberto.

Parts of the northwestern Bahamas that were recently pummeled by Hurricane Dorian are expected to experience tropical-storm-force winds and heavy rain over the weekend, but not significant storm surge.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center said late Friday night that the storm was located about 130 miles east-southeast Great Abaco Island and moving northwest at 6 mph. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.