Law enforcement officers are bracing for the possibility of violence.
Friday, Lumpkin County Sheriff Stacy Jarrard posted a message on the department's Facebook page.
Dahlonega's Mayor Sam Norton has a message for visitors. He said that anyone planning to make trouble should bring their credit card. He said they're going to need it to get out of jail.
Posted Sep 13 2019 11:12PM EDT
Updated Sep 13 2019 11:17PM EDT
A tropical depression near the Bahamas has strengthened into Tropical Storm Humberto.
Parts of the northwestern Bahamas that were recently pummeled by Hurricane Dorian are expected to experience tropical-storm-force winds and heavy rain over the weekend, but not significant storm surge.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center said late Friday night that the storm was located about 130 miles east-southeast Great Abaco Island and moving northwest at 6 mph. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.
Posted Sep 13 2019 09:12PM EDT
Updated Sep 13 2019 10:25PM EDT
Atlanta Police want to find two men seen trying to break into a house on the city's southeast side.
It happened Wednesday afternoon. Investigators received a report that a homeowner had video of an attempted break-in on Mercer Street SE.
A neighbor say he encountered a third person. He says he had just come home for lunch.
Posted Sep 13 2019 05:26PM EDT
Updated Sep 13 2019 10:26PM EDT
McDonough police are searching for a woman who they said is passing phony money at area businesses.
McDonough police said the woman is part of a counterfeiters ring which is striking all over metro Atlanta.
"It appears she's pregnant, this is a good shot of her," said Detective T.F. Spangenberg, with the McDonough Police Department, as he held up a picture.