- The sheriff of Lumpkin County is asking for prayers ahead of a controversial rally Saturday.

The American Patriot Rally will shut down the Dahlonega Square.

According to the flyer, it's an event to honor the flag and President Trump, but the organizer is a known member of the Ku Klux Klan.

Law enforcement officers are bracing for the possibility of violence.

Friday, Lumpkin County Sheriff Stacy Jarrard posted a message on the department's Facebook page.

Dahlonega's Mayor Sam Norton has a message for visitors. He said that anyone planning to make trouble should bring their credit card. He said they're going to need it to get out of jail.