A FedEx truck driver stepped in to help three people get to the emergency room, police said, after a shooting in northeast Atlanta.

The shooting around 6 p.m. Monday. Police said the FedEx driver was flagged down by the victims in the 1500 block of Hardee Street NE. Police said the driver made the special 4-mile delivery to Grady Memorial Hospital's emergency room.

"I drove to the hospital and I was on the phone with 911 at the same time, I was basically just surfing through traffic," the truck driver told FOX 5 News.