- The Gwinnett County Police Department said goodbye to one of their K-9 officers which died in the line of duty.

The department held a "line of duty death funeral" for K-9 Eli to thank and honor him for his service.

There was a procession from the police training center in Lawrenceville to the Oak Rest Pet Cemetery Thursday morning, where the funeral was held.

Police said K-9 Eli suddenly passed away from heat exhaustion a week ago while tracking a suspect.

Officials have yet to release an official cause of death.

