A massive fire on the former campus of Morris Brown College in the Atlanta University Center Historic District could be seen for miles Wednesday evening.
Firefighters could be seen racing to Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Blvd and Vine Street in northwest Atlanta around 9:20 p.m. Images sent to FOX 5 News show a massive fire just west of Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The fire was also caught from FOX 5's 101 Marietta Cam.
Not long ago Johnny Isakson sent shock waves across the Georgia political landscape by announcing his resignation from the United States Senate. Isakson cited significant health challenges as the reason for leaving office before his term ends.
FOX 5 News Edge Anchor Tom Haynes traveled to Washington to sit down with Senator Johnny Isakson in his Senate office for a rare and exclusive opportunity for a final interview only months before he will bid the political world a fond farewell.
Nothing was off-limits, so there was a lot of ground to cover with a man who has earned a reputation few politicians will ever accomplish.
An officer-involved shooting Wednesday night sent a suspect to the hospital with gunshot wounds.
It ended at the Chevron gas station on LaVista Road and Northlake Parkway in the Tucker area.
Eyewitness Michelle Figari told FOX 5 News the driver of a white sedan was fleeing from DeKalb County Police going eastbound on La Vista Road, striking several vehicles before his run came to end at the Chevron.