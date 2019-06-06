< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Lawyers ask board to spare condemned Georgia man's life id="story-headline0" data-article-id="413157052" data-article-version="1.0">Lawyers ask board to spare condemned Georgia man's life</h1> </header> <div class="social-share-v2design clearfix"> <ul id="social-share-413157052" class="social-share"> <li class="facebook"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="facebook" data-href="http://www.facebook.com/sharer.php?u="><i id='facebook' class="fa fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=Lawyers ask board to spare condemned Georgia man's life&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/lawyers-ask-board-to-spare-condemned-georgia-man-s-life" data-title="Lawyers ask board to spare condemned Georgia man's life" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/lawyers-ask-board-to-spare-condemned-georgia-man-s-life" addthis:title="Lawyers ask board to spare condemned Georgia man's life"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-413157052.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-413157052");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-413157052-411218110"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Marion%20Wilson_1559853701910.jpg_7360546_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Marion%20Wilson_1559853701910.jpg_7360546_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Marion%20Wilson_1559853701910.jpg_7360546_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Marion%20Wilson_1559853701910.jpg_7360546_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Marion%20Wilson_1559853701910.jpg_7360546_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Marion Wilson Jr. (Courtesy: Georgia Department of Corrections)" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Marion Wilson Jr. (Courtesy: Georgia Department of Corrections)</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-413157052-411218110" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Marion%20Wilson_1559853701910.jpg_7360546_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Marion%20Wilson_1559853701910.jpg_7360546_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Marion%20Wilson_1559853701910.jpg_7360546_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Marion%20Wilson_1559853701910.jpg_7360546_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/06/Marion%20Wilson_1559853701910.jpg_7360546_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Marion Wilson Jr. (Courtesy: Georgia Department of Corrections)" /> </div> </div> </div> <figcaption>Marion Wilson Jr. (Courtesy: Georgia Department of Corrections)</figcaption> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> By KATE BRUMBACK, Associated Press
Posted Jun 17 2019 03:55PM EDT He and Robert Earl Butts Jr. were convicted of murder in the March 1996 slaying of Donovan Corey Parks in Milledgeville, about 90 miles southeast of Atlanta.</p><p>Butts, who was 40, was executed last year.</p><p>The State Board of Pardons and Paroles on Monday declassified the clemency application Wilson's lawyers filed ahead of a closed-door clemency hearing on Wednesday. The parole board is the only authority in Georgia that can commute a death sentence.</p><p>Wilson's lawyers describe a childhood characterized by abuse, neglect and instability that led him to engage in criminal behavior that escalated as he got older. They argue his trial lawyers failed to present evidence of brain impairments likely caused by his mother's use of drugs and alcohol during pregnancy and failed to counter prosecutors' misstatements and exaggerations.</p><p>While there was enough evidence to convict him, it doesn't support a death sentence, Wilson's lawyers argue.</p><p>Parks went to Walmart to buy cat food on March 28, 1996, and witnesses saw Wilson and Butts standing behind him in a checkout line, prosecutors have said. A witness heard Butts ask Parks for a ride.</p><p>Butts was in the front passenger seat and Wilson was in the back as they left the parking lot, according to court filings. Parks' body was found lying face down on a nearby residential street a short time later. Butts and Wilson fled in Parks' car, later burning it after trying unsuccessfully to find someone to buy it, prosecutors said.</p><p>"Marion Wilson admittedly should not have been in Donovan Parks' car that night, but he was not the man who shot Mr. Parks causing his death," Wilson's lawyers wrote.</p><p>Wilson's lawyers argue Butts went into the Walmart alone while Wilson was outside talking to a girl. While Wilson suspected Butts planned to rob someone, he didn't know Butts meant to harm or kill anyone, they wrote.</p><p>Former Ocmulgee Judicial Circuit District Attorney Fred Bright, who prosecuted both men, testified under oath years later that he believed Butts was the shooter.</p><p>During the sentencing phase of Wilson's trial, Bright told jurors "without a shred of evidence" that Wilson shot Parks, Wilson's lawyers wrote. But during the sentencing phase of Butts' trial a year later, Bright told jurors the state had proven Butts pulled the trigger.</p><p>"That the prosecution falsely maintained that Marion was the shooter in order to obtain the death penalty was, and still remains, highly unethical and contrary to the State's higher duty of probity and truthfulness in any criminal proceeding," Wilson's lawyers wrote.</p><p>Bright also greatly exaggerated Wilson's juvenile criminal record and provided misleading speculation on Wilson's gang involvement, the clemency application says.</p><p>Bright died last year. But Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills, who was the Baldwin County chief deputy sheriff when Parks was killed, said Wilson called himself the "enforcer" for a violent gang and that both Butts and Wilson were responsible for Parks' death.</p><p>"No, we don't know which one of them pulled the trigger, but we do know without any doubt that Marion Wilson and Robert Earl Butts, acting in concert together as parties to the crime, robbed and murdered Donovan Parks," Sills wrote in a letter to the parole board.</p><p>He wrote that Wilson has "lived one continuous life of crime" from the time he was very young and "has demonstrated no respect for the law and astonishingly no respect for life itself."</p><p>Before Wilson's trial, Bright offered him a sentence of life with the possibility of parole as part of a plea deal, his lawyers wrote, noting that Bright never offered Butts a deal.</p><p>Wilson's lawyers ask the parole board "to consider Marion's rejection of the plea deal as the 