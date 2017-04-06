< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="415233545" data-article-version="1.0">Lawsuit seeks to block Georgia law that bans most abortions</h1>
</header> addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/lawsuit-seeks-to-block-georgia-law-that-bans-most-abortions-1" addthis:title="Lawsuit seeks to block Georgia law that bans most abortions"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-415233545.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-415233545");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-415233545-406625022"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/06/gavel_1491478839652_3116969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/06/gavel_1491478839652_3116969_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/06/gavel_1491478839652_3116969_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/06/gavel_1491478839652_3116969_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/06/gavel_1491478839652_3116969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-415233545-406625022" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" <div class="story-meta">
<div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/lawsuit-seeks-to-block-georgia-law-that-bans-most-abortions-1">FOX 5 News </a> </div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 09:05AM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 09:08AM EDT</span></p>
</div>
</div> declare it unconstitutional. If it's not blocked, the law is set to take effect Jan. 1.</p><p>"The U.S. Supreme Court has clearly held that a woman has the freedom to make one of the most intimate decisions that she can make," ACLU of Georgia legal director Sean Young said.</p><p>The so-called heartbeat law bans abortion once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, which can occur as early as six weeks into a pregnancy, before many women know they're pregnant. It is one of a spate of laws passed recently by Republican-controlled legislatures in an attack on the U.S. Supreme Court's 1973 Roe v. Wade ruling that said a woman has the right to choose whether to have an abortion.</p><p>The legislation makes exceptions in the case of rape and incest, if the woman files a police report first. It also allows for abortions when the life of the woman is at risk or when a fetus is determined not to be viable because of a serious medical condition.</p><p>It also declares an embryo or fetus a "natural person" once cardiac activity can be detected, saying that is the point where "the full value of a child begins." That would make the fetus a dependent minor for tax purposes and trigger child support obligations.</p><p>Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp acknowledged when he signed the ban into law in May that a court challenge was likely. But he said then that he was undeterred.</p><p>"I realize that some may challenge it in the court of law," Kemp said at the time. "We will not back down. We will always continue to fight for life."</p><p>Women choose to have abortions "for a variety of deeply personal reasons" that include family circumstances, medical concerns and financial situation, the lawsuit says.</p><p>If the law takes effect, some women who are able will travel out of state for the procedure, but other women will remain pregnant and give birth against their will or will seek to end their pregnancies outside of a clinical setting putting them at risk for harm, the lawsuit says.</p><p>The law could also have a chilling effect on health care providers in the state as its "vague language threatens clinicians with prosecution for any medical care they provide to pregnant patients that could harm an embryo/fetus," the lawsuit says.</p><p>The new definition of a fetus as a "natural person" appears to apply throughout the Georgia code with implications that are "vague and potentially vast," the lawsuit says.</p><p>The lawsuit was filed against Kemp, Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr, Georgia Department of Public Health Commissioner Kathleen Toomey and members of the Georgia Composite Medical Board. It also names the six district attorneys whose jurisdictions include the areas where the abortion providers who brought the suit practice.</p><p>Louisiana, Kentucky, Mississippi and Ohio have passed similar bills barring abortion once there's a detectable fetal heartbeat. Missouri's governor signed a bill approving an eight-week ban on abortion, with exceptions only for medical emergencies.</p><p>A new Alabama law bans virtually all abortions, even in cases of rape or incest, and makes performing an abortion at any stage of pregnancy a felony punishable by 10 to 99 years or life in prison for the provider.</p><p>None of the bans has taken effect and all are expected to be blocked by the courts while legal challenges move forward.</p> </div> </section> <div class="delay-bg-load"> <script type="text/javascript">(function(c,a){window.taboolaFn=window.taboolaFn||[];window.scopeCounter=window.scopeCounter||[];window._taboola=window._taboola||[];window.scopeCounter["taboola-mid-article-thumbnails-1"]=0;var <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET -->
<section class="module mod-story-snippet">
<header class="mod-header no_header_style">
<h3>More News Stories</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/Elderly_woman_killed_in_house_fire_0_7453266_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/Elderly_woman_killed_in_house_fire_0_7453266_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/Elderly_woman_killed_in_house_fire_0_7453266_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/Elderly_woman_killed_in_house_fire_0_7453266_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/Elderly_woman_killed_in_house_fire_0_7453266_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Elderly woman killed in house fire" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Officials: 95-year-old woman killed in house fire</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 03:49AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 28 2019 08:19AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An elderly woman was killed in a house fire early Friday morning in northwest Atlanta.</p><p>Atlanta Fire and Rescue responded to the home on Collier Drive Northwest just before 1 a.m Friday and found heavy flames. The one-story wood frame house had burglar bars installed and firefighters had to break down the door to gain entry. </p><p>Once inside, they found the 95-year-old female victim who officials believe may have been trying to get out of the burning building. She was found in the dining room.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/hoschton-divided-over-reported-racist-remarks" title="Hoschton divided over reported racist remarks" data-articleId="415181428" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/Town_divided_over_racist_remarks_0_7452740_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/Town_divided_over_racist_remarks_0_7452740_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/Town_divided_over_racist_remarks_0_7452740_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/Town_divided_over_racist_remarks_0_7452740_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/Town_divided_over_racist_remarks_0_7452740_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Town divided over racist remarks" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Hoschton divided over reported racist remarks</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">George Franco</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 10:57PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 11:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A divided community turned out Thursday night at the Hoschton City Council working session.</p><p>Many were calling on the mayor and a council member to step down after reported racist remarks to incline Hoschton resident Ron Cooper.</p><p>"If you love this city you should resign and resign today, thank you very much," said Cooper.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/atlanta-couple-cancels-dominican-republic-honeymoon-after-latest-death" title="Atlanta couple cancels Dominican Republic honeymoon after latest death" data-articleId="415182351" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/V%20DOMINICAN%20HONEYMOON%20VO%20_2_WAGA2818_146.mxf_00.00.00.02_1561690413635.png_7452876_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/V%20DOMINICAN%20HONEYMOON%20VO%20_2_WAGA2818_146.mxf_00.00.00.02_1561690413635.png_7452876_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/V%20DOMINICAN%20HONEYMOON%20VO%20_2_WAGA2818_146.mxf_00.00.00.02_1561690413635.png_7452876_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/V%20DOMINICAN%20HONEYMOON%20VO%20_2_WAGA2818_146.mxf_00.00.00.02_1561690413635.png_7452876_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/27/V%20DOMINICAN%20HONEYMOON%20VO%20_2_WAGA2818_146.mxf_00.00.00.02_1561690413635.png_7452876_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Atlanta couple cancels Dominican Republic honeymoon after latest death</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Marissa Mitchell</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 11:02PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 27 2019 11:03PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>An autopsy will be performed on a Colorado man who died Wednesday in the Dominican Republic. </div>
</section> url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/P%20WHAT%20JUST%20HAPPENED%20PREMIERE%208A_00.00.42.25_1561728943801.png_7453737_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P WHAT JUST HAPPENED PREMIERE 8A_00.00.42.25_1561728943801.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>First-of-its-kind 'after-show' premieres on FOX</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/i-team/ethics-commission-fines-former-douglas-county-da-david-mcdade"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/P%20I-TEAM%20MCDADE%20ETHICS%20COMMISSION%2011P%20_00.00.24.19_1561726670495.png_7453564_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P I-TEAM MCDADE ETHICS COMMISSION 11P _00.00.24.19_1561726670495.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Ethics Commission fines former Douglas County DA David McDade</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/burgers-with-buck-chateau-elan"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/burger%20with%20buck%20chateau%20elan_1561725950711.jpg_7453545_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="burger with buck chateau elan_1561725950711.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Burgers with Buck: Chateau Elan</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/house-fire-in-northwest-atlanta-claims-elderly-victim"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/95%20year%20old%20killed%20in%20house%20fire_1561721756174.jpg_7453265_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="95 year old killed in house fire_1561721756174.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Officials: 95-year-old woman killed in house fire</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down">
<header class="mod-header">
<h3>Most Recent</h3>
</header> https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/06/gavel_1491478839652_3116969_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/06/gavel_1491478839652_3116969_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox10phoenix.com/media.fox10phoenix.com/photo/2017/04/06/gavel_1491478839652_3116969_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Lawsuit seeks to block Georgia law that bans most abortions</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/i-team/ethics-commission-fines-former-douglas-county-da-david-mcdade" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/P%20I-TEAM%20MCDADE%20ETHICS%20COMMISSION%2011P%20_00.00.24.19_1561726670495.png_7453564_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/P%20I-TEAM%20MCDADE%20ETHICS%20COMMISSION%2011P%20_00.00.24.19_1561726670495.png_7453564_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/P%20I-TEAM%20MCDADE%20ETHICS%20COMMISSION%2011P%20_00.00.24.19_1561726670495.png_7453564_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/P%20I-TEAM%20MCDADE%20ETHICS%20COMMISSION%2011P%20_00.00.24.19_1561726670495.png_7453564_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/P%20I-TEAM%20MCDADE%20ETHICS%20COMMISSION%2011P%20_00.00.24.19_1561726670495.png_7453564_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Ethics Commission fines former Douglas County DA David McDade</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/burgers-with-buck-chateau-elan" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/burger%20with%20buck%20chateau%20elan_1561725950711.jpg_7453545_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/burger%20with%20buck%20chateau%20elan_1561725950711.jpg_7453545_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/burger%20with%20buck%20chateau%20elan_1561725950711.jpg_7453545_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/burger%20with%20buck%20chateau%20elan_1561725950711.jpg_7453545_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/burger%20with%20buck%20chateau%20elan_1561725950711.jpg_7453545_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Burgers with Buck: Chateau Elan</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/house-fire-in-northwest-atlanta-claims-elderly-victim" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/95%20year%20old%20killed%20in%20house%20fire_1561721756174.jpg_7453265_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/95%20year%20old%20killed%20in%20house%20fire_1561721756174.jpg_7453265_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/95%20year%20old%20killed%20in%20house%20fire_1561721756174.jpg_7453265_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/95%20year%20old%20killed%20in%20house%20fire_1561721756174.jpg_7453265_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/28/95%20year%20old%20killed%20in%20house%20fire_1561721756174.jpg_7453265_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Officials: 95-year-old woman killed in house fire</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/politics/that-little-girl-was-me-kamala-harris-calls-out-joe-biden-on-race-record-during-democratic-debate" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Joe%20Kamala%20GETTY_1561695146773.jpg_7453222_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Joe%20Kamala%20GETTY_1561695146773.jpg_7453222_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Joe%20Kamala%20GETTY_1561695146773.jpg_7453222_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Joe%20Kamala%20GETTY_1561695146773.jpg_7453222_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/06/28/Joe%20Kamala%20GETTY_1561695146773.jpg_7453222_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" </div>
</section>
</div>
<!-- end: STORY LIST --> 