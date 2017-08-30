< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="428703781" data-article-version="1.0">Lawsuit: Poor information about pipeline led to fatal blast</h1>
</header> class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 13 2019 03:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-428703781" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (AP)</strong> - A federal lawsuit accuses a pipeline company of failing to tell work crews where a major U.S. pipeline was underground before they ruptured the line, touching off a deadly explosion.</p><p>The workers were trying to make repairs after the pipeline leaked gasoline in Alabama and was shut down in 2016, threatening U.S. gasoline supplies.</p><p>The estate of Anthony Willingham, an Alabama worker who died in the blast, this week filed a federal lawsuit against Georgia-based Colonial Pipeline Co. and a partner company.</p><p>The lawsuit says Willingham and others weren't given adequate information about the depth and location of the pipeline before they dug into the ground to make repairs. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tropical Storm Humberto forms near the Bahamas</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">David Chandley</span>, <span class="author">Joanne Feldman</span>, <span class="author">Jeff Hill</span>, <span class="author">Ryan Beesley</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 Storm Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 13 2019 11:12PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 13 2019 11:17PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A tropical depression near the Bahamas has strengthened into Tropical Storm Humberto.</p><p>Parts of the northwestern Bahamas that were recently pummeled by Hurricane Dorian are expected to experience tropical-storm-force winds and heavy rain over the weekend, but not significant storm surge.</p><p>The U.S. National Hurricane Center said late Friday night that the storm was located about 130 miles east-southeast Great Abaco Island and moving northwest at 6 mph. It had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/caught-on-camera-trying-to-break-into-southeast-atlanta-home" title="Caught on camera trying to break into southeast Atlanta home" data-articleId="428750658" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/Police_say_houses_burglarized_0_7657525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/Police_say_houses_burglarized_0_7657525_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/Police_say_houses_burglarized_0_7657525_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/Police_say_houses_burglarized_0_7657525_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/Police_say_houses_burglarized_0_7657525_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police say houses burglarized" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Caught on camera trying to break into southeast Atlanta home</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Kerry Charles</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 13 2019 09:12PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 13 2019 10:25PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Atlanta Police want to find two men seen trying to break into a house on the city's southeast side.</p><p>It happened Wednesday afternoon. Investigators received a report that a homeowner had video of an attempted break-in on Mercer Street SE.</p><p>A neighbor say he encountered a third person. He says he had just come home for lunch.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/police-woman-used-fake-100-bill-to-pay-for-services" title="Police: Woman used fake $100 bill to pay for services" data-articleId="428724228" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/Police_say_woman_used_counterfeit__100_b_0_7657379_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/Police_say_woman_used_counterfeit__100_b_0_7657379_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/Police_say_woman_used_counterfeit__100_b_0_7657379_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/Police_say_woman_used_counterfeit__100_b_0_7657379_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/13/Police_say_woman_used_counterfeit__100_b_0_7657379_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police say woman used counterfeit $100 bill" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Woman used fake $100 bill to pay for services</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">George Franco</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 13 2019 05:26PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 13 2019 10:26PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>McDonough police are searching for a woman who they said is passing phony money at area businesses.</p><p>McDonough police said the woman is part of a counterfeiters ring which is striking all over metro Atlanta.</p><p>"It appears she's pregnant, this is a good shot of her," said Detective T.F. 