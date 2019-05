- An officer's promotion with the Lawrenceville Police Department also marks a major milestone in the department's history.

Tawnya Gilovanni has been promoted to captain.

A ceremony was held in her honor Thursday afternoon.

This also makes Capt. Gilovanni the first female officer to hold a command staff position for the department.

She said she feels honored that she is the first.

The captain has been with the department for thirteen years.