- The city of Lawrenceville confirmed Friday afternoon some of their police computer systems came under a cyberattack this past weekend.

The attack started overnight Saturday into Sunday.

Lawrenceville police said the attack hijacked the department’s ability to file reports electronically and locked officers out of the department’s body camera file footage, department files, certain records, online forms, and also impacted their email.

Police have asked for help from the FBI and private security experts, but no timeframe was given on when it would be repaired.

So far, no demands have been made.

Police said city’s systems are separate from the police force, so general city business was not impacted.

Investigators said this is similar to another reported cyberattack reported this week in Henry County.

