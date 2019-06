- Leaders for the city of Lawrenceville broke ground on a $31 million arts facility.

Representatives along with Aurora Theatre executives celebrated the start of construction on the new performing arts center in downtown,

The new 56,000-square-foot center will become the expanded home of Aurora Theatre.

It will have a 500-seat theater, cabaret, indoor and outdoor civic space as well as rooms for educational programming.

The facility will begin operations by fall 2020 with full completion by the end of the same year.