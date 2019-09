- Metro Atlanta residents are pitching in to help Hurricane Dorian victims in the Bahamas.

Monday, law enforcement and other local partners announced a disaster relief effort called Convoy of Care.

The Georgia Bureau of Investigation, City of Atlanta Department of Corrections, and Atlanta Peach Movers are among several local agencies teaming up to collect medical supplies and tools for those affected in the Bahamas.

The groups will accept toiletries, supplies, bottled water, and other items on Wednesday and Thursday between 10 a.m. and 7 p.m.

You can donate here:

Georgia State Stadium, 755 Hank Aaron Drive SE in Atlanta

Caring For Others, 3537 Browns Mill Road SE in Atlanta

Woodstock First Baptist Church, 11905 Ga. Highway 92 in Woodstock.

You can sign up to volunteer and see a list of all the items requested here.