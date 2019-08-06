< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. <!-- REGULAR STORY -->

<!-- begin: STORY -->
<div id="infinite-scroll-stories" class="v2design-story-infinite">
<div id="story-loading">
<img src="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/fox-main-theme/images/loading.gif" />
</div>
<article>
<section id="story422541367" class="mod-wrapper mod-story story-infinite" data-template-id="STORY">
<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="422541367" data-article-version="1.0">Law enforcement arrest 15 in drug ring sting</h1>
</header> 06 2019 09:45PM CARROLLTON, Ga. (FOX 5 Atlanta) - Several police agencies have worked together to arrest 15 people in Georgia connected to a major drug ring.</p><p>The GBI along with Carrollton police and other police agencies worked to arrest the suspected drug traffickers.</p><p>The arrests are part of "Operation Shine No More," which first started in July of 2018.</p><p>AGents targeted a home on the 100 block of Flat Block Road in Villa Rica, Chaucer Lane in Carrollton, an apartment on Burns Road in Carrollton, and homes on the 400 block of Spring Creek Way and the 7500 block of Grayson Bridge Circle in Douglasville.</p><p>Authorities say they recovered a kilogram of methamphetamine.</p><p>They also confiscated cocaine, oxycodone, marijuana, and $8,000.</p> <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="featured-module-wrapper">
<div class="story-page-divider"></div>
<header class="mod-header featured-header">
<h3>Featured Videos</h3>
</header> data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/06/Multiple_shooting_victims_at_DeKalb_Coun_0_7577632_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/06/Multiple_shooting_victims_at_DeKalb_Coun_0_7577632_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/06/Multiple_shooting_victims_at_DeKalb_Coun_0_7577632_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/06/Multiple_shooting_victims_at_DeKalb_Coun_0_7577632_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/06/Multiple_shooting_victims_at_DeKalb_Coun_0_7577632_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Multiple shooting victims at DeKalb County home" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Man kills 3 people in DeKalb County driveway, shoots himself</h4> Police are responding to a shooting in DeKalb County where officials say four people have been shot and killed.</p><p>Officials say they received a call at 9:12 Tuesday night from the 4900 block of Isle Royal Court. When they got there, they discovered two women and one man shot dead in a home's driveway.</p><p>After the shooting, the suspect drove home. A witness to the shooting knew where the suspect lived and told the police. Police say the crooks used e-scooters to sneak up on an elderly man and steal his car near the intersection of Peachtree and Ponce De Leon Monday night.</p><p>With that crime still top of mind, the safety of e-scooters was brought up at the National Night Out event in Midtown.</p><p>Doug Evans says he's had several close calls with e-scooters while walking on the sidewalks near his home in Midtown. STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-FEATURED-STORY_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="featured-module-wrapper"> <div class="story-page-divider"></div> <header class="mod-header featured-header"> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/man-carjacked-by-crooks-on-riding-e-scooters"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/06/P%20PONCE%20SCOOTER%20CARJACKING%2010P%20_WAGAe555_146.mxf_00.01.01.09_1565149189276.png_7577565_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P PONCE SCOOTER CARJACKING 10P _WAGAe555_146.mxf_00.01.01.09_1565149189276.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man carjacked by crooks riding e-scooters</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/georgia-wwii-veteran-celebrates-104th-birthday"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/06/V%20WORLD%20WAR%20II%20VET%20HONORED%20%206P_00.00.07.10_1565147892124.png_7577559_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V WORLD WAR II VET HONORED 6P_00.00.07.10_1565147892124.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Georgia WWII veteran celebrates 104th birthday</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/multiple-people-injured-in-shooting-at-dekalb-county-home"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/06/Parkwest%20ln%20person%20shot%20WAGABCME03_1.mpg_22.08.07.24_1565144791783.png_7577491_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Parkwest ln person shot WAGABCME03_1.mpg_22.08.07.24_1565144791783.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: Man kills 3 people in DeKalb County driveway, shoots himself</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/law-enforcement-arrest-15-in-drug-ring-sting"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/06/GBI%20DRUG%20TRAFFICKING%20ARREST_1565142690412.jpg_7577482_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="GBI DRUG TRAFFICKING ARREST_1565142690412.jpg.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Law enforcement arrest 15 in drug ring sting</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="column large-4" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-layout row collapse-mobile"> <div class="portlet-column 