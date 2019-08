- Several police agencies have worked together to arrest 15 people in Georgia connected to a major drug ring.

The GBI along with Carrollton police and other police agencies worked to arrest the suspected drug traffickers.

The arrests are part of "Operation Shine No More," which first started in July of 2018.

AGents targeted a home on the 100 block of Flat Block Road in Villa Rica, Chaucer Lane in Carrollton, an apartment on Burns Road in Carrollton, and homes on the 400 block of Spring Creek Way and the 7500 block of Grayson Bridge Circle in Douglasville.

Authorities say they recovered a kilogram of methamphetamine.

They also confiscated cocaine, oxycodone, marijuana, and $8,000.