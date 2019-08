- Kennesaw State University is celebrating the start of its fall semester, by unveiling the theme of its new branding campaign.

That theme, called Find Your Wings, is all about students coming to KSU to be inspired and taking the first steps to fulfill their dreams.

Celebrations were held at both the Kennesaw and the Marietta campuses Monday afternoon.

Students and guests were invited to learn more about the new brand, as well as get a first look at a series of commercials set to air with the brand's launch.

Also part of the celebration, and what's become a KSU tradition, cutting the first day of school cake.