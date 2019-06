- Kroger's best baggers are aiming to “sack” the competition and win scholarship money.

The company called out their best nine baggers from the state Tuesday in its 22nd annual Bag-Off competition.

Baggers in the competition work to place the items in bags as quickly as they can.

Kroger officials judged baggers on their grocery-bagging skills.

Organizers said it gives them a chance to highlight their baggers who they said means a lot to their company.

The top three baggers received scholarships.

The winner of the state's final will advance to next year's National Grocers Association Best Baggers Contest in San Diego.