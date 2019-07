- It may be summer vacation, but metro-Atlanta teachers are already planning for the next school year. Atlanta's Krogers are offering educators a little bit of help to start school easier.

On Tuesday, Kroger's Atlanta Division is giving away free school supplies for any metro-Atlanta teachers who come to the Georgia International Convention Center.

The supplies, valued at more than $70,000, include copy and construction paper, markers, Scotch tape, disinfectant wipes, and more.

Educators who have a valid Georgia teacher ID can receive up to $30 in free supplies.

“Each year, an increasing number of teachers are forced to use their own paycheck to purchase classroom supplies,” says Felix Turner, the corporate affairs manager for Kroger’s Atlanta Division. “Our Teacher Supply Giveaway helps alleviate this pressure on teachers, by providing the tools they need to successfully educate our children.”

The event is at the Georgia International Convention Center at the 2000 Convention Center Concourse from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and supplies are first-come, first-serve.