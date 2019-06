- Governor Brian Kemp is making his first international trip to South Korea this week.

Governor Kemp attended his first meeting with Korean leaders Monday.

The governor said firms from South Korea have created 9,000 jobs in Georgia, including the giant Kia auto plant in West Point, Georgia.

Kemp told FOX 5 News he plans to continue the growth of the economy and bring in more jobs to the state.

The governor's office said South Korean companies have invested $2 billion into Georgia’s economy in the last year alone.