<header class="mod-header story-header">
<h1 id="story-headline0" data-article-id="426022716" data-article-version="1.0">Kemp: Isakson 'embodies heart and soul of Georgia'</h1>
</header> addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/kemp-isakson-embodies-heart-and-soul-of-georgia-" addthis:title="Kemp: Isakson 'embodies heart and soul of Georgia'"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-426022716.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-426022716");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-426022716-426021879"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/28/Isakson%20Graphic_1567013505070.png_7622285_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/28/Isakson%20Graphic_1567013505070.png_7622285_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/28/Isakson%20Graphic_1567013505070.png_7622285_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/28/Isakson%20Graphic_1567013505070.png_7622285_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/28/Isakson%20Graphic_1567013505070.png_7622285_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-426022716-426021879" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/28/Isakson%20Graphic_1567013505070.png_7622285_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/28/Isakson%20Graphic_1567013505070.png_7622285_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/28/Isakson%20Graphic_1567013505070.png_7622285_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/28/Isakson%20Graphic_1567013505070.png_7622285_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/08/28/Isakson%20Graphic_1567013505070.png_7622285_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div <div class="author-share">
<div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/kemp-isakson-embodies-heart-and-soul-of-georgia-">FOX 5 News </a>
</div>
</div>
<div class="meta">
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 28 2019 01:32PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Aug 29 2019 01:26AM EDT</span></p>
</div> data-wsc-lang="en_US">Isakson</span> Wednesday after the state’s senior U.S. Senator announced he will step down at the end of the year.</p> <p>Kemp led a number of elected officials and politicians expressing their praise and gratitude for the three-term senator.</p> <p>Citing a number of health challenges, Sen. <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Isakson" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Isakson</span> announced Wednesday he will step down on December <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="31st" data-wsc-lang="en_US">31st</span> in the middle of his third term.</p> <p>Governor Kemp quickly issued a statement, saying <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="">"</span>Our state and country have been immeasurably blessed by his leadership in the Georgia General Assembly, U.S. House, and U.S. Senate. Senator <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Isakson's" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Isakson’s</span> list of accomplishments on behalf of the state that he loves is long and revered, but what Georgia should be most thankful for is the high standard that Johnny held as a true gentleman, a fighter for his constituents, a trusted advocate for our nation’s veterans, and one of the greatest statesmen to ever answer the call of service to our country. Marty and I are forever grateful for the friendship that Johnny and Dianne have shown us over the years and wish them the very best in the years to come.<span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase=""" data-grammar-rule="EN_UNPAIRED_BRACKETS" data-wsc-lang="en_US">”</span></p> <p>Governor Kemp said he will appoint a replacement at the appropriate time. The newly-appointed senator will serve until November 2020, when Georgia voters will go to the polls to elect a senator to serve the remaining 2 years of <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Isakson's" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Isakson’s</span> term.</p> <p>Georgia's junior U.S. Senator called <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Isakson" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Isakson</span> called a true statesman.</p> <p>In a statement to FOX 5, Senator David Perdue said, <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="">"</span>It is my high honor to serve as Johnny’s partner in the United States Senate. Like so many Georgians, I was surprised and saddened to learn that he will not finish the rest of his term. Together, we are able to get real results for Georgia. Throughout his four decades of service, Johnny has always been a champion for the people of Georgia, especially our veterans. Bonnie and I are grateful for Johnny and Dianne’s leadership, and we are proud to call them our friends.<span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase=""" data-grammar-rule="EN_UNPAIRED_BRACKETS" data-wsc-lang="en_US">”</span></p> <p><span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="">"</span>Senator <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Isakson" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Isakson</span> is a lifelong family friend, and we are deeply grateful for his dedicated service to our state and nation, including alongside my father in the Georgia General Assembly,<span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="">"</span> said First Lady Marty Kemp. <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="">"</span>Georgia is incredibly blessed to have had Johnny on our side for all these years. Our family is praying for Johnny and Dianne as they embark on this new journey.<span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="">"</span></p> <p>A number of other elected officials quickly weighed in.</p> <p>Rep. Tom Graves, (R-Ga. 14), said, <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="">"</span>The very first political event I ever attended was Johnny <span class="wsc-spelling-problem" data-spelling-word="Isakson's" data-wsc-lang="en_US">Isakson's</span> election night party when he was the Republican nominee for Governor in 1990. While the results didn't turn out as we had hoped, he unknowingly inspired me, a cash-strapped college student, to consider a life of public service.<span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="">"</span></p> <p>Georgia House Speaker David Ralston said the announcement “will leave a void in Georgia which is beyond comprehension.”</p> <p>In a statement, the Blue Ridge Republican said, <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase=""" data-grammar-rule="EN_UNPAIRED_BRACKETS" data-wsc-lang="en_US">“</span>While I respect his reasons, I feel a tremendous sense of personal sadness <span class="wsc-grammar-problem" data-grammar-phrase="–" data-grammar-rule="DASH_RULE" data-wsc-lang="en_US">–</span> Johnny is a mentor, role model and friend. <strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> -

Saying "No one embodies the heart and soul of Georgia more than Johnny Isakson", Governor Brian Kemp praised Isakson Wednesday after the state's senior U.S. Senator announced he will step down at the end of the year.

Kemp led a number of elected officials and politicians expressing their praise and gratitude for the three-term senator.

Citing a number of health challenges, Sen. Isakson announced Wednesday he will step down on December 31st in the middle of his third term.

Governor Kemp quickly issued a statement, saying "Our state and country have been immeasurably blessed by his leadership in the Georgia General Assembly, U.S. House, and U.S. Senate. Senator Isakson's list of accomplishments on behalf of the state that he loves is long and revered, but what Georgia should be most thankful for is the high standard that Johnny held as a true gentleman, a fighter for his constituents, a trusted advocate for our nation's veterans, and one of the greatest statesmen to ever answer the call of service to our country. Marty and I are forever grateful for the friendship that Johnny and Dianne have shown us over the years and wish them the very best in the years to come."

Governor Kemp said he will appoint a replacement at the appropriate time. The uncertain forecast track of the storm brings the eye close to the southeast U.S. coast, from central Florida north through Georgia and the Carolinas, later this week.</p><p>The National Hurricane Center reported that Dorian made landfall at 12:40 p.m. Sunday at Elbow Cay, Abacos. The storm was moving west at 8 mph, meaning that the Bahamas will experience damaging winds, rain and storm surge for an extended period of time. Bonnie and I are grateful for Johnny and Dianne's leadership, and we are proud to call them our friends."

"Senator Isakson is a lifelong family friend, and we are deeply grateful for his dedicated service to our state and nation, including alongside my father in the Georgia General Assembly," said First Lady Marty Kemp. "Georgia is incredibly blessed to have had Johnny on our side for all these years. Our family is praying for Johnny and Dianne as they embark on this new journey."

A number of other elected officials quickly weighed in.

Rep. Tom Graves, (R-Ga. 14), said, "The very first political event I ever attended was Johnny Isakson's election night party when he was the Republican nominee for Governor in 1990. While the results didn't turn out as we had hoped, he unknowingly inspired me, a cash-strapped college student, to consider a life of public service."

Georgia House Speaker David Ralston said the announcement "will leave a void in Georgia which is beyond comprehension."

In a statement, the Blue Ridge Republican said, "While I respect his reasons, I feel a tremendous sense of personal sadness – Johnny is a mentor, role model and friend. Over a distinguished career in the Georgia House, Georgia State Senate, State Board of Education, U.S. House and U.S. Senate, Johnny Isakson demonstrated that civility and reasonableness are virtues that will never go out of style." <li><a href="/local-news/large-fight-breaks-out-at-lenox-square-mall" title="Large fight at Lenox Square Mall causes scare, no shots fired" data-articleId="426512612" >
<h4>Large fight at Lenox Square Mall causes scare, no shots fired</h4>
By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span>
<p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Aug 31 2019 02:31PM EDT</span></p>
<p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 01 2019 02:19PM EDT</span></p>
<p>A fight broke out at Lenox Square Mall Saturday afternoon, causing a scare.</p><p>Police confirmed to FOX 5, there were no shots fired.</p> 