- DeKalb County residents gathered Saturday to show their support for veterans dealing with mental illness.

The rally happened yesterday at the DeKalb County Courthouse.

The event was organized by the group Justice For Veterans, which works to help veterans who suffer from mental illness and do not receive the support that they need.

Amos King, a retired lieutenant colonel and president of the group, said the need is greater than some people realize.

"This is what we want to show today and just let them know, and let their family know that their lives are not in vain and they are not forgotten," King said. "And we will continue to deal with mental illness among veterans."

The group also used the rally to highlight the case of Sergeant Anthony Hill, who was killed in 2015 by then-DeKalb County police officer Robert Olsen.

Hill was suffering from PTSD and bipolar disorder at the time.

Olsen is set to go on trial for Hill's death on Sept. 23.