Jury selection underway in 2016 murder of mechanic outside Auto Zone

- Jury selection is underway after a mechanic was murdered in the parking lot of a southwest Atlanta Auto Zone.

Prosecutors accuse Bobby Lee Sutton of gunning down 50-year-old Curtis Jackson back in June of 2016.

According to investigators, the two engaged in what they call an auto repair turf war.

The two got into an argument and that's when Sutton pulled out his gun.

Jackson was shot twice in the back while trying to run.

