Durk Derrick Bank, known by his stage name Lil Durk, was booked into the Fulton County in connection to a February 5, 2019 shooting at The Varsity in Atlanta. (Courtesy: Fulton County Jail)

- The murder case against well-known rapper Lil Durk will be moving forward. That was the ruling of a Fulton County judge Friday.

The rapper, whose, whose given name is Durk Derrick Bank, faces several felony charges in connection to a shooting at The Varsity including attempted murder.

Banks and his co-defendant, King Von, whose given name is Devon Bennett, huddled together in a Fulton County courtroom Friday for a probable cause hearing. Prosecutors said the two men robbed and shot a man outside popular Atlanta drive-in on February 5.

Prosecutors told the judge Alexander Witherspoon was shot outside the restaurant and his Jeep Cherokee and $30,000 in cash were stolen in a robbery. But attorneys for the rappers implied Witherspoon had a gun and their clients were defending themselves.

Witherspoon suffering from a gunshot wound to his leg. He was taken to Atlanta Medical Center in serious condition but has since recovered.

Atlanta Police Detective Jeffrey Churchill said his department talked with two witnesses on the scene and secured surveillance tape from several Midtown businesses which showed the shooting. But Bank's attorney challenged the video evidence claiming it did not show the rapper pull the trigger.

A Chicago police captain flew in for the hearing he told the court both were documented members of the notorious Black Disciples. Both are charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and street gang activities among other charges.

Bank’s attorney previously said he was on tour when he was arrested and plans to continue his tour when he is released.

The men remained in jail Friday without bond.

