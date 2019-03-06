< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Judge: Georgia must allow inspection of election databases addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/judge-georgia-must-allow-inspection-of-election-databases-1" addthis:title="Judge: Georgia must allow inspection of election databases"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-417590185.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-417590185");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-417590185-393370119"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/06/P%20LXR%20SEN%20COMM%20VOTING%20MACHINES%205P_00.00.13.20_1551914321466.png_6861107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/06/P%20LXR%20SEN%20COMM%20VOTING%20MACHINES%205P_00.00.13.20_1551914321466.png_6861107_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/06/P%20LXR%20SEN%20COMM%20VOTING%20MACHINES%205P_00.00.13.20_1551914321466.png_6861107_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/06/P%20LXR%20SEN%20COMM%20VOTING%20MACHINES%205P_00.00.13.20_1551914321466.png_6861107_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/06/P%20LXR%20SEN%20COMM%20VOTING%20MACHINES%205P_00.00.13.20_1551914321466.png_6861107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-417590185-393370119" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/06/P%20LXR%20SEN%20COMM%20VOTING%20MACHINES%205P_00.00.13.20_1551914321466.png_6861107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/06/P%20LXR%20SEN%20COMM%20VOTING%20MACHINES%205P_00.00.13.20_1551914321466.png_6861107_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/06/P%20LXR%20SEN%20COMM%20VOTING%20MACHINES%205P_00.00.13.20_1551914321466.png_6861107_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/06/P%20LXR%20SEN%20COMM%20VOTING%20MACHINES%205P_00.00.13.20_1551914321466.png_6861107_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/03/06/P%20LXR%20SEN%20COMM%20VOTING%20MACHINES%205P_00.00.13.20_1551914321466.png_6861107_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i class="fa fa-close"></i> </a> </div> <div class="story-meta"> <div class="author-share"> <div class="author">By <a href="mailto:?body=http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/judge-georgia-must-allow-inspection-of-election-databases-1">KATE BRUMBACK, Associated Press </a> </div> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 04:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> </div> <div id="story-container0" class="mod-content story-content" data-inline-taboola-align="center"> <div id="relatedHeadlines-417590185" style="display: none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>ATLANTA (AP)</strong> - A federal judge has ordered Georgia election officials to allow computer experts and lawyers to review the databases used to create ballots and count votes.</p><p>The ruling came Tuesday in a lawsuit that challenges Georgia's election system and seeks statewide use of hand-marked paper ballots.</p><p>U.S. District Judge Amy Totenberg gave the state until Friday to turn over electronic copies of the databases to the plaintiffs' lawyers and computer experts.</p><p>The lawsuit was filed by a group of voters and the Coalition for Good Governance, an election integrity advocacy organization. It argues that the paperless touchscreen voting machines Georgia has used since 2002 are unsecure, vulnerable to hacking and unable to be audited.</p><p>Lawyers for the plaintiffs have argued that they need to inspect the databases at issue because they provide the information that is loaded onto voting machines and then record the cast vote records.</p><p>"As such, they provide a roadmap for any coding or configuration errors, security breaches, machine malfunctions, tabulation irregularities or other issues," according to a court filing laying out the Coalition's arguments.</p><p>They also argued that the information is a public record that should be released.</p><p>Lawyers for Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger countered that disclosure of sensitive information in the databases could jeopardize the security of the election system.</p><p>Totenberg wrote in her order that the state had not explained how providing an electronic copy of the databases to the plaintiffs' lawyers and experts under strict security conditions would create a risk of "third-party criminal hacking."</p><p>"The State of Georgia has always treated this critical election infrastructure information as highly confidential," secretary of state's office spokeswoman Tess Hammock said in an email. "We are disappointed that Judge Totenberg has ordered us to give sensitive election infrastructure to those who seek to disrupt Georgia's elections."</p><p>She declined to say whether the state plans to appeal Totenberg's ruling.</p><p>"We're pleased that the Court saw through the State's obstruction and provided much needed transparency into an election system that's highly vulnerable and may already be compromised," David Cross, a lawyer for some of the voters who brought the lawsuit, said in an email.</p><p>Marilyn Marks, who heads the Coalition for Good Governance, accused the secretary of state of stonewalling and said Totenberg's order would allow much-needed scrutiny.</p><p>"If there were errors made in the programming of the machines, there is a good chance that this first look into the configuration of the 2018 election will expose those errors," she wrote.</p><p>The security conditions Totenberg imposed include requiring confidentiality agreements to be signed by the experts and lawyers who examine the databases, as well as any staff helping them. The databases must be kept in locked, secure work rooms during the examination, and any copies are to be installed on no more than six password-protected computers, which must remain unconnected to the internet.</p><p>The integrity of Georgia's election system was questioned during last year's midterm election in which Brian Kemp, a Republican who was the state's chief election officer at the time, narrowly defeated Democrat Stacey Abrams to become governor.</p><p>Totenberg in September rejected a request to force the state to use paper ballots for the voting that November, saying it would be too chaotic to make the switch so close to the election. But she said at the time that state election officials had too long ignored "a mounting tide of evidence of the inadequacy and security risks" of the voting system, and said further delay would be unacceptable.</p><p>Lawyers for Raffensperger argued that concerns about the voting system have been addressed by a new law that provides specifications for a new voting system that state officials say will be implemented in time for the 2020 election cycle.</p><p>The lawyers for the coalition and the individual voters have said new machines fitting specifications in the new law also would be problematic, because they still put a computer between the voter and the permanent record of the vote, and aren't as secure as hand-marked paper ballots. Ultimately, they've said , they want Totenberg to block the state from using the new machines, as well as the current machines.</p><p>Totenberg in May declined to toss out the lawsuit, noting that the concerns it raised are still valid given that the state still plans to use the outdated machines in this year's special and municipal elections. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404973" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/weather/potential-tropical-cyclone-two-forms-over-gulf-of-mexico" title="Tropical Storm Barry heads toward the Louisiana coast, expected to become a hurricane" data-articleId="417276062" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/Weather_EXTRA__Potential_Tropical_Cyclon_0_7502736_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/Weather_EXTRA__Potential_Tropical_Cyclon_0_7502736_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/Weather_EXTRA__Potential_Tropical_Cyclon_0_7502736_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/Weather_EXTRA__Potential_Tropical_Cyclon_0_7502736_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/10/Weather_EXTRA__Potential_Tropical_Cyclon_0_7502736_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Watching for tropical development in the northern Gulf of Mexico." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Tropical Storm Barry heads toward the Louisiana coast, expected to become a hurricane</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">David Chandley</span>, <span class="author">Ryan Beesley</span>, <span class="author">Joanne Feldman</span>, <span class="author">Alex Forbes </span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 Storm Team </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 10 2019 11:20AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 05:14PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>The National Hurricane Center continues to issue advisories for Tropical Storm Barry over the northern Gulf of Mexico. </p><p>As of 5 p.m. Thursday, the winds had increased remained steady at 40 mph and it was located 90 miles south of the Mississippi River delta.</p><p>By Friday, it may strengthen into a category one hurricane. The current forecast path brings it onshore along the Louisiana coast.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/child-parent-rushed-to-hospital-after-near-drowning" title="Child, father rushed to hospital after near drowning" data-articleId="417580164" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/11/aerials%20lake%20lanier%20near%20drowning%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_16.00.49.16_1562875982988.png_7515790_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/11/aerials%20lake%20lanier%20near%20drowning%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_16.00.49.16_1562875982988.png_7515790_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/11/aerials%20lake%20lanier%20near%20drowning%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_16.00.49.16_1562875982988.png_7515790_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/11/aerials%20lake%20lanier%20near%20drowning%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_16.00.49.16_1562875982988.png_7515790_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/11/aerials%20lake%20lanier%20near%20drowning%20WAGABCEME01.mpg_16.00.49.16_1562875982988.png_7515790_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">© Copyright 2000 - 2019 Fox Television Stations, LLC. All Rights Reserved.</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Child, father rushed to hospital after near drowning</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 03:30PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 04:36PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A father and his boy were rushed to the hospital Thursday afternoon after a near-drowning incident at Lake Lanier, fire officials said.</p><p>The father and 10-year-old son were spending the day at Margaritaville at Lanier Islands. Around 2:50 p.m., Hall County Fire Services said the father noticed his son had not resurfaced and went into the lake to find him. Officials said the father also went underwater.</p><p>A lifeguard located the boy and started first aid. The father was also located by a lifeguard and pulled from the water.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/national-news/house-panel-authorizes-subpoenas-tied-to-mueller-report" title="House panel authorizes subpoenas tied to Mueller report" data-articleId="417554735" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/10/nadler_1560185156644_7370534_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/10/nadler_1560185156644_7370534_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/10/nadler_1560185156644_7370534_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/10/nadler_1560185156644_7370534_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5dc.com/media.fox5dc.com/photo/2019/06/10/nadler_1560185156644_7370534_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="NEW YORK, NY - MAY 29: Committee Chairman of U.S. House Judiciary Committee Rep. Jerry Nadler (D-NY) speaks to members of the press on May 29, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Stephanie Keith/Getty Images)" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright">2019 Getty Images</small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>House panel authorizes subpoenas tied to Mueller report</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 01:23PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jul 11 2019 01:30PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>WASHINGTON (AP) -- The House Judiciary Committee voted Thursday to authorize subpoenas for 12 people mentioned in special counsel Robert Mueller's report , including President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, and former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.</p><p>The panel also voted to authorize subpoenas for documents and testimony related to Trump's handling of immigration, including on the separation of migrant families at the southern border. The resolution authorizes an investigation into whether there have been any discussions of Trump offering pardons to Homeland Security officials who work on immigration issues.</p><p>Judiciary Chairman Jerrold Nadler of New York will make the final decision about issuing the subpoenas and has said they can be avoided if witnesses and the administration cooperate voluntarily. (Photo credit: Eve Saint via Facebook)" title="ugcapproved_tacobelldoorknobnachos_071119-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Woman claims Taco Bell left ‘doorknob' in her nachos</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/most-popular/man-charged-for-allegedly-trying-to-use-case-of-beer-as-booster-seat-for-toddler"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/07/11/ugc_boosterseatoppwest_071119_1562864814239_7515186_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="Ontario Provincial Police West Region tweeted out a photo of a case of beer in a passenger seat. (Photo credit: OPP West via Twitter)" title="ugc_boosterseatoppwest_071119-400801.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Man charged for allegedly trying to use case of beer as booster seat for toddler</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/taylor-hicks-on-good-day-atlanta"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/07/11/Taylor_Hicks_stops_by_Good_Day_0_7514796_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="Taylor_Hicks_stops_by_Good_Day_0_20190711145936"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Taylor Hicks on Good Day Atlanta</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i 