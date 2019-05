- A Carroll County superior judge declared a mistrial Friday afternoon in the trial of a former state trooper accused of crashing into a car and killing two teenage girls.

The ruling by Judge John Simpson came after defense attorneys for A.J. Scott argued the prosecution withheld information that they believed was important to their case.

Prosecutors charged Scott with speeding, reckless driving, serious injury by vehicle, and vehicular homicide in the 2015 deaths of 17-year-old Kylie Lindsey and 16-year-old Isabella Chincilla.

Two other teenagers, Dylan Wall and Benjamin Finken, suffered serious injuries but survived the Sept. 26, 2015 crash.

Investigators determined Scott was driving at more than 90 miles per hour when he crashed his patrol car into the sedan with the four teenagers inside.

The Georgia State Patrol fired Scott a week after the crash.

The ruling came before the jury was set to resume deliberations Friday afternoon.

The jury, which started deliberating on Monday, told the judge twice on Tuesday it was deadlocked on four of the charges against Scott.

In a motion Wednesday, the defense told the judge prosecutors never notified them that two state troopers who investigated the crash had a theory that Lindsey may have leaned into the front seat before the crash. Prosecutors argued that the troopers did not know exactly what happened inside the car and if it would have impacted the outcome of the crash.

On Wednesday, Judge Simpson adjourned the trial to consider the defense motion.

It was not immediately known if or when prosecutors will re-try the case.

