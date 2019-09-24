< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. Judge allows cases against accused Clayton County serial rapist to move forward

By Kaitlyn Pratt, FOX 5 News

Posted Sep 24 2019 10:11AM EDT

Updated Sep 24 2019 08:01PM EDT (FOX 5 Atlanta)</strong> - A Clayton County magistrate judge has found probable cause in the cases against an alleged serial rapist.</p><p>Kenneth Bowen was arrested last month on seven counts of rape and one count of sexual battery. Police obtained a warrant when his DNA was a match, they say, in all eight cases. Most of the attacks took place within a 2-mile radius of his home.</p><p>The crimes happened at area apartment complexes over several years. Detective screened "suspicious person" 911 calls and Bowen‘s name surfaced, they said. </p><p><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/clayton-county-police-serial-rapist-in-custody"><strong>MORE: Serial rape suspect appears before judge</strong></a></p><p>It was through social media searches that they saw a picture of the 24-year-old. His face, detailed investigators, matched the sketches put together by three victims and a GBI forensic artist. </p><p>They were able to get a warrant for Bowen's DNA.</p><p>Detectives say it matched victim rape kits.</p><p><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/clayton-county-sexual-assault-victims-speaks-out"><strong>RELATED: Clayton County sexual assault victims speaks out</strong></a></p><p>Bowen remained unemotional as the graphic details of the attacks were read in court. </p><p>Detectives say in each case, the woman's cell phone was taken so she couldn't call for help. Some of the women had children in their homes and even in their beds during the assaults. One victim, say police, was 9 months pregnant and complied because she didn't want her baby harmed. </p><p><a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/serial-rapist-now-tied-to-seven-attacks-in-clayton-county">MORE: Serial rapist now tied to seven attacks in Clayton County</a></p><p>Bowen is being held in the Clayton County jail without bond.</p><p> <aside class="mod-inline video full"> <h4> Related Video<span data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_430099652_430099126_122827">View Larger</span> </h4> <figure class="thumb-lead crop-photo" style="background:url(https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/24/Serial_rape_suspect_appears_in_court_0_7673099_ver1.0_640_360.jpg) no-repeat 50% 50% / cover"> <a class="add-play-icon" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-videostoryPlayer_430099652_430099126_122827"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt=""> </a> </figure> </aside> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_404959_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WAGA_1.0"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"News" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"404973" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More News Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/news/police-woman-killed-at-buckhead-condo-complex" title="Police: Woman killed at Buckhead condo complex" data-articleId="430202012" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/25/Woman_killed_at_Buckhead_condo_complex_0_7674909_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/25/Woman_killed_at_Buckhead_condo_complex_0_7674909_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/25/Woman_killed_at_Buckhead_condo_complex_0_7674909_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/25/Woman_killed_at_Buckhead_condo_complex_0_7674909_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/25/Woman_killed_at_Buckhead_condo_complex_0_7674909_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police are investigating a deadly shooting at a condo complex in Buckhead early Wednesday morning." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Woman killed at Buckhead condo complex</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 04:27AM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 05:57AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A woman was gunned down at a Buckhead condo complex.</p><p>The gunfire rang out around 1 a.m Wednesday at the Roswell Court Condominiums on Lakeland Drive. Witnesses heard about five shots being fired, as well as a woman screaming. When officers arrived, they found the victim already dead. Her identity hasn't been released.</p><p>Detectives think the shooting took place in the complex parking lot, but say the events leading up to the shooting may have started inside one of the units. They tell us it's way too early in the investigation to know a motive for the crime.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/house-speaker-pelosi-announces-impeachment-inquiry-into-president-trump-over-ukraine" title="'No one is above the law': House Speaker Pelosi orders impeachment inquiry of President Trump" data-articleId="430154177" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/Pelosi_orders_official_impeachment_inqui_0_7673984_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/Pelosi_orders_official_impeachment_inqui_0_7673984_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/Pelosi_orders_official_impeachment_inqui_0_7673984_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/Pelosi_orders_official_impeachment_inqui_0_7673984_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.my9nj.com/media.my9nj.com/photo/2019/09/24/Pelosi_orders_official_impeachment_inqui_0_7673984_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Speaker Nancy Pelosi has announced the House is moving forward with an official impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'No one is above the law': House Speaker Pelosi orders impeachment inquiry of President Trump</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 24 2019 05:11PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 24 2019 06:36PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>House Speaker Nancy Pelosi launched a formal impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump on Tuesday, acquiescing to mounting pressure from fellow Democrats and plunging a deeply divided nation into an election year clash between Congress and the commander in chief.</p><p>The probe centers on whether Trump abused his presidential powers and sought help from a foreign government for his reelection. Pelosi said such actions would mark a "betrayal of his oath of office" and declared: "No one is above the law."</p><p>Pelosi's brief statement capped a frenetic stretch on Capitol Hill, as details of a classified whistleblower complaint about Trump burst into the open and momentum shifted swiftly toward an impeachment probe. The charge was led by several moderate Democratic lawmakers from political swing districts, many of them with national security backgrounds and serving in Congress for the first time.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/police-dangerous-kidnapping-murder-suspect-on-the-run" title="Police: 'Dangerous' kidnapping, murder suspect shot by police" data-articleId="430134496" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/24/Toccoa_officer_involved_shooting_0_7674663_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/24/Toccoa_officer_involved_shooting_0_7674663_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/24/Toccoa_officer_involved_shooting_0_7674663_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/24/Toccoa_officer_involved_shooting_0_7674663_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/24/Toccoa_officer_involved_shooting_0_7674663_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Man wanted for murdering his wife, stabbing multiple people was shot during a police confrontation, the GBI says." /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: 'Dangerous' kidnapping, murder suspect shot by police</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">George Franco</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Sep 24 2019 02:47PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Sep 25 2019 02:38AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>A murder suspect and two victims police say he stabbed are recovering in the hospital after a crime spree which came to an end Tuesday afternoon.</p><p>It was around 3 p.m. when Toccoa Police responded to Spring Street West near an abandoned factory. GBI Special Agent in Charge Jesse Maddox told FOX 5 News officers arrived when someone called 911 after recognizing murder suspect Kenton Deshaun Hall.</p><p>"When officers arrived on scene Hall was armed with the knife. During the encounter one is the officers that arrived fired twice at Hall striking him once," said Maddox.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> </ul> </div> </section> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a){a.use("google-analytics",function(){var e=EP.Clients.FOX.GA;if(e){var c="Recirculation Unit";var d="Click";b(".mod-story-snippet .list > li > a").on("click",function(g){var f=this;if(!!f&&!!f.href&&!!f.dataset.articleid){e.event(c,d,f.dataset.articleid,null);if(f.target!=="_blank"){g.preventDefault();setTimeout(function(){window.location=f.href},500)}}})}})})(jQuery,AUI());</script> <!-- end: STORY SNIPPET --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_56_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-journal-content " id="p_p_id_56_INSTANCE_6151_" > <span id="p_56_INSTANCE_6151"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div id="article_10155_404959_MOD-TOP-STORIES-STORY-SL-RR_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY LIST --> <div class="mod-story-list hide-for-medium-down"> <header class="mod-header"> <h3>Most Recent</h3> </header> <section class="mod-wrapper bg-white"> <div class="mod-content mod-story-list-content"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story featured hide-story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/2-detains-after-deadly-shooting-crash-in-dekalb-county" > <figure class="thumb"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/24/Deadly_shooting_and_crash_0_7674674_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/24/Deadly_shooting_and_crash_0_7674674_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/24/Deadly_shooting_and_crash_0_7674674_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/24/Deadly_shooting_and_crash_0_7674674_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/24/Deadly_shooting_and_crash_0_7674674_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>2 detained after deadly shooting, crash in DeKalb County</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/fire-under-lenox-bridge-under-investigation" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/24/P%20LENOX%20BRIDGE%20FIRE%20VIDEO%2010P_00.01.13.12_1569381854370.png_7674718_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/24/P%20LENOX%20BRIDGE%20FIRE%20VIDEO%2010P_00.01.13.12_1569381854370.png_7674718_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/24/P%20LENOX%20BRIDGE%20FIRE%20VIDEO%2010P_00.01.13.12_1569381854370.png_7674718_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/24/P%20LENOX%20BRIDGE%20FIRE%20VIDEO%2010P_00.01.13.12_1569381854370.png_7674718_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/24/P%20LENOX%20BRIDGE%20FIRE%20VIDEO%2010P_00.01.13.12_1569381854370.png_7674718_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Fire under Lenox Bridge under investigation</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-alabama-men-caught-on-camera-during-georgia-crime-spree" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/23/Marietta_HughesAnderson_092319_1569263908255_7671996_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/23/Marietta_HughesAnderson_092319_1569263908255_7671996_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/23/Marietta_HughesAnderson_092319_1569263908255_7671996_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/23/Marietta_HughesAnderson_092319_1569263908255_7671996_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/23/Marietta_HughesAnderson_092319_1569263908255_7671996_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Alabama men caught on camera during Georgia crime spree</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/robert-hunter-grateful-dead-s-poetic-lyricist-dead-at-78" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/24/Grateful-Dead-Robert-Hunter-RIP_1569380927147_7674580_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/24/Grateful-Dead-Robert-Hunter-RIP_1569380927147_7674580_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/24/Grateful-Dead-Robert-Hunter-RIP_1569380927147_7674580_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/24/Grateful-Dead-Robert-Hunter-RIP_1569380927147_7674580_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox35orlando.com/media.fox35orlando.com/photo/2019/09/24/Grateful-Dead-Robert-Hunter-RIP_1569380927147_7674580_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Grateful&#x20;Dead&#x20;lyricist&#x20;Robert&#x20;Hunter&#x20;performs&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;Ripple&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;and&#x20;&#x26;quot&#x3b;Boys&#x20;in&#x20;the&#x20;Barroom&#x26;quot&#x3b;&#x20;during&#x20;the&#x20;Songwriters&#x20;Hall&#x20;Of&#x20;Fame&#x20;46th&#x20;Annual&#x20;Induction&#x20;And&#x20;Awards&#x20;on&#x20;June&#x20;18&#x2c;&#x20;2015&#x20;in&#x20;New&#x20;York&#x20;City&#x2e;&#x20;&#x28;Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Taylor&#x20;Hill&#x2f;WireImage&#x29;" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Robert Hunter, Grateful Dead's poetic lyricist, dead at 78</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/former-state-trooper-arrested-on-child-molestation-charges" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/24/V%20STATE%20TROOPER%20ARREST%2010P%20_00.00.15.26_1569379812303.png_7674294_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/24/V%20STATE%20TROOPER%20ARREST%2010P%20_00.00.15.26_1569379812303.png_7674294_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/24/V%20STATE%20TROOPER%20ARREST%2010P%20_00.00.15.26_1569379812303.png_7674294_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/24/V%20STATE%20TROOPER%20ARREST%2010P%20_00.00.15.26_1569379812303.png_7674294_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/09/24/V%20STATE%20TROOPER%20ARREST%2010P%20_00.00.15.26_1569379812303.png_7674294_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Former state trooper arrested on child molestation charges</h3> </a> 