- A judge has sentenced a Jonesboro man to life in prison for the murder of his ex-girlfriend at a Henry County motel.

On Friday, a jury convicted 47-year-old Tory Leroy Jones Sr. of malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

Police say that on Aug. 22, 2016, Jones shot his ex-girlfriend, Elimisha Gates, in the back of the head while she was sleeping at Express Inn and Suites on Highway 138.

The next day, a maintenance man found Gates dead inside the hotel room.

Police arrested Jones in Huntsville, Alabama, on Aug. 27, 2016.

"This was a brutal and senseless killing," Henry County District Attorney Darius Pattillo said. "I am pleased this heartless and dangerous individual will never walk the streets of Henry County or anywhere else again."

A judge sentenced Jones to life without parole plus 10 years.