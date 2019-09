- A fourth Democrat has entered the race to challenge Senator David Perdue in 2020.

Jon Ossoff officially announced his candidacy via an online video Tuesday morning.

"I believe we now need to mount an all-out attack on the corruption in our own political system for our democracy to survive," said Ossoff.

An investigative filmmaker, Ossoff became a household name in 2017 when he ran in a special election against Republican Karen Handel for the 6th Congressional District. Handel won that contest by 3.6 points.

During that race, some expressed concerns about his youth, but Ossoff said he believes that is an asset.

"I think my youth is my greatest strength," Ossoff said. "Senator David Perdue retired into the Senate and he's done nothing there. I will go to the Senate and fight for Georgians every day with energy and imagination and integrity."

Though new to politics, Ossoff is a proven fundraiser, having accumulated nearly $30 million during his congressional bid.

In his launch video, Ossoff said his campaign will focus on the environment and making sure Americans have access to healthcare and a living wage.

"There should be a public health insurance plan that is optional, that any American can afford and that is free for those who cannot afford it, that in conjunction with the private insurance system presents Americans with more choice," Ossoff explained.

Ossoff said he supports universal background checks for firearms purchases and does not believe normal citizens should have access to so-called assault weapons.

"Whether we agree or disagree, I will represent this state with integrity and decency and class. You will know exactly where I stand. You will know why I take the positions I do and unlike Senator David Perdue, I will make myself available regularly to the public to answer questions," said Ossoff.

So far, no one has announced plans to run for Senator Johnny Isakson's seat. The longtime politician announced last month that he will retire at the end of the year due to health concerns. Governor Brian Kemp will appoint someone to fill the seat until voters can choose a replacement in next November's election.

