- A Marietta man faces criminal charges after authorities from several law enforcement agencies confiscated more than 23,000 prescription pills, Marietta police announced Tuesday.

The arrest of 41-year-old Don Johnson came as a result of the operation conducted by the Marietta Police Department’s Crime Interdiction Unit, Homeland Security Investigations, United State Postal inspectors, and Customs and Border Protection agents.

Marietta police said the illegal prescription trafficking operation started several weeks ago when large amounts of pills were shipped from Germany to Marietta.

According to a news release, evidence suggests the plan was for the pills to be repackaged for smaller sales in the U.S.

Authorities said they arrested Johnson on Friday, May 31, with more than 23,000 prescription pills, mostly synthetic opioids.

After executing search warrants for Johnson’s vehicle and home, agents reportedly confiscated a total of 23,190 pills including Tramadol, Soma, Alprazolam and Diazepam.

In a statement in the news release, Marietta police said, “residents can rest assured that a prolific opioid drug trafficker has been removed from our community.”