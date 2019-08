- Police are searching for a man who held up the Smoothie King location in Johns Creek at gunpoint.

It happened last Wednesday around 2:43 p.m. at the Smoothie King located at 11720 Medlock Bridge Road. Johns Creek police said the man walked to the cash register, showed employees a handgun and demanded money.

The employees retreated to the back room and out the backdoor. Police said the suspect left the scene, but no one saw his mode of transportation.

Police describe the suspect as being between the age of 20 and 30, standing between 5-feet-8-inches and 5-feet-10-inches tall, and weighing between 165 and 175 pounds, with short brown hair, possible tattoos on the left forearm/wrist, red Chicago Bulls hat, copper light copper lightweight sweater/shirt, blue sweatpants, a light-colored running shoes, and a green camouflage bandana around his neck used a mask.

Anyone who may recognize him is asked to call Crime Stoppers Atlanta tip line at 404-577-TIPS (8477).