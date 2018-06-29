Johns Creek grandmother ambushed by thief in front of young granddaughter

- Johns Creek Police are searching for a man who they said snatched a purse from a grandmother outside of a Kroger grocery store.

According to police, the man snatched the purse off the victim's shoulders and then took her money to spend at other stores.

The victim said what makes matters worst was the ambush happened right in front of her 2-year-old granddaughter.

The victim said she is confident police will catch the man, but in the meantime, she will replace her stolen items and help her granddaughter cope with this traumatic experience.