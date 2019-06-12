< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. John Legend on Georgia abortion law boycott: 'Money talks' h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var m=b(this),i=m.data("playlist-idx");if(!m.hasClass("active")){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.setCurrentSelected(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay=true;e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer(e.anvatoPlaylist.playlist[i]);e.setActiveThumb(m);var l=e.config.pInstance.split("_")[1];var j=".videoPostedDate-"+l;var k=m.attr("data-video-posted-date");b(j).html("<strong>VIDEO POSTED:</strong> John Legend on Georgia abortion law boycott: 'Money talks' fa-facebook"></i></a></li> <li class="twitter"><a href="javascript:void(0)" data-type="twitter" data-href="https://twitter.com/share?text=John Legend on Georgia abortion law boycott: 'Money talks'&url="><i class="fa fa-twitter"></i></a></li> <li class="email addthis_toolbox" data-href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/john-legend-on-georgia-abortion-law-boycott-money-talks-" data-title="John Legend on Georgia abortion law boycott: 'Money talks'" addthis:url="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news/john-legend-on-georgia-abortion-law-boycott-money-talks-" addthis:title="John Legend on Georgia abortion law boycott: 'Money talks'"> <a data-type="email" class="addthis_button_email"><i class="fa fa-envelope-o"></i></a> </li> </ul> <script type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-412202259.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-412202259");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <aside class="mod-inline photo full"> <figure> <a class="add-magnify" href="#" data-reveal-id="modal-magnify-photo-412202259-412202232"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/Getty_JohnLegend_061219_1560338111304_7386198_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/Getty_JohnLegend_061219_1560338111304_7386198_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/Getty_JohnLegend_061219_1560338111304_7386198_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/Getty_JohnLegend_061219_1560338111304_7386198_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/Getty_JohnLegend_061219_1560338111304_7386198_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> <figcaption>Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images</figcaption> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-412202259-412202232" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/Getty_JohnLegend_061219_1560338111304_7386198_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/Getty_JohnLegend_061219_1560338111304_7386198_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 07:15AM EDT</span></p> none;"> </div> <p><strong class='dateline'>LOS ANGELES (AP)</strong> - John Legend says Hollywood should consider boycotting Georgia, Louisiana, Alabama and other states that pass restrictive abortion laws.</p><p>Legend admits he's not sure if a boycott would be successful, but says "it's a conversation that needs to be had."</p><p>"Particularly when these studios are hiring people and bringing people to the state and saying, 'Come work with us here in this state,' but if you get pregnant there you're going to be treated like a second-class citizen," he said. "That's a tough conversation to have with your staff. And so I think hopefully the pressure that the studios are putting on will help Georgia and other states see the error of their ways."</p><p>He added: "I don't know that it will definitely work, but I know that money talks."</p><p>Louisiana, Georgia, Kentucky, Mississippi, and Ohio have enacted bills barring abortion once there's a detectable fetal heartbeat, as early as the sixth week of pregnancy. Missouri's governor signed a bill last month approving an eight-week ban on abortion, with exceptions only for medical emergencies. Alabama has gone even further, outlawing virtually all abortions, even in cases of rape or incest. None of the bans have taken effect, and all are expected to face legal challenges.</p><p>Netflix and other major Hollywood studios have said they're reevaluating filming in Georgia if its abortion law goes into effect.</p><p>Legend, who has two children with wife and model Chrissy Teigen, said the idea that any state would get involved in making a reproductive decision for a woman "is just unconscionable to me.</p><p>"There's no way we can have equality in any other realm if women don't have the ability to make these kinds of decisions on their own without the state getting involved," Legend said in an interview Monday while promoting a Pampers campaign to install more baby-changing tables in men's restrooms.</p><p>The Grammy, Oscar, Tony and Emmy winner added that people from Hollywood to small towns need to get involved.</p><p>"It's a grassroots thing where people let their politicians know what they think about these laws and what they think about the idea of women having freedom to make decisions about their bodies and when they want to have kids," he said. More News Stories data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/Police_say_man_broke_into_apartment__sex_0_7385750_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/Police_say_man_broke_into_apartment__sex_0_7385750_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/Police_say_man_broke_into_apartment__sex_0_7385750_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/Police_say_man_broke_into_apartment__sex_0_7385750_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/Police_say_man_broke_into_apartment__sex_0_7385750_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police say man broke into apartment, sexually assault woman" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police search for Atlanta sex assault suspect</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">Jaclyn Schultz</span>, <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 08:51PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 05:57AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police said officers are searching for a sex assault suspect who broke into a woman's southeast Atlanta apartment and raped her. </p><p>It happened May 31 at one of the units in the Colonial Square apartments off Old Hapeville Road and Cleveland Avenue SW, just east of Interstate 75.</p><p>Investigators handed out fliers with a sketch of the suspect and posted the fliers at Atlanta area businesses. </p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/-armed-and-dangerous-man-wanted-for-gunning-down-hood-minister-" title="'Armed and dangerous' man wanted for gunning down 'hood minister'" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/Police_searching_for_gunman_who_killed_1_0_7385816_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/Police_searching_for_gunman_who_killed_1_0_7385816_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/Police_searching_for_gunman_who_killed_1_0_7385816_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/Police_searching_for_gunman_who_killed_1_0_7385816_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/Police_searching_for_gunman_who_killed_1_0_7385816_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Police searching for gunman who killed 19-year-old man" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>'Armed and dangerous' man wanted for gunning down 'hood minister'</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 11:07PM EDT</span></p> <p class="updated"><strong>Updated</strong><span> Jun 11 2019 11:17PM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Clarkston police are searching for a killer who investigators said is “armed and dangerous.”</p><p>Lamour Lowe, 20, is wanted in the shooting death of 19-year-old Larnell Thompson, according to police. Clarkston Police said the Thompson knocked on the door of an apartment at the 1500 Oak Apartment Complex in Clarkston on June 1. That’s when police said he and Lowe got into an argument. Investigators said Thompson walked away but was followed by Lowe. Police said Lowe shot Thompson three times, killing him.</p><p>Kovu Jones said he frequently visits the spot where he and other friends of Thompson held a candlelight vigil after the deadly shooting. In a symbolic move to send Thompson’s soul to a better, he places burnt dollar bills in the candles.</p> </div> <div class="body-cover"> <span>Read the full article <i class="icon-fox-read-more"></i></span> </div> </div> </a> </li> <li> <a href="/news/police-robbery-crew-targeting-asian-restaurants" title="Police: Robbery crew targeting Asian restaurants" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/Robbers_targeting_Asian_restaurants_0_7386153_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/Robbers_targeting_Asian_restaurants_0_7386153_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/Robbers_targeting_Asian_restaurants_0_7386153_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/Robbers_targeting_Asian_restaurants_0_7386153_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/Robbers_targeting_Asian_restaurants_0_7386153_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Robbers targeting Asian restaurants" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Police: Robbery crew targeting Asian restaurants</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> By <span class="author">FOX 5 News </span> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 12 2019 06:26AM EDT</span></p> </div> <div class="body-wrapper "> <div class="body-content"> <p>Police are looking for a crew of armed robbers they say is targeting Asian restaurants across metro <!-- begin: STORY LIST -->
<div class="featured-module-wrapper">
<div class="story-page-divider"></div>
<header class="mod-header featured-header">
<h3>Featured Videos</h3> <h3>Featured Videos</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content featured-module"> <ul class="list stories"> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/air-force-program-teaching-cobb-county-teens-to-fly"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/P%20COBB%20TEEN%20AIR%20ACADEMY%20530A_00.01.59.03_1560335924649.png_7386172_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P COBB TEEN AIR ACADEMY 530A_00.01.59.03_1560335924649.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Air Force program teaching Cobb County teens to fly</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-robbery-crew-targeting-asian-restaurants"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/V%20ASIAN%20RESTAURANT%20ROBBERIES%2011P_00.00.22.04_1560335144527.png_7386158_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="V ASIAN RESTAURANT ROBBERIES 11P_00.00.22.04_1560335144527.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Police: Robbery crew targeting Asian restaurants</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/2-dead-2-injured-in-shooting-at-savannah-home"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/07/06/DEVELOPING%20STORY_blue%20red%20PM_1530903359363.jpg_5765062_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="DEVELOPING STORY_blue red PM_1530903359363.jpg-407693.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>2 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Savannah home</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/georgia-man-taking-his-need-for-speed-to-the-world-stage"> <figure class="crop-photo thumb delay-bg-load ratio-16x9" style="background-image: url('https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/11/P%20STREET%20LUGE%2011P_00.00.44.05_1560309748169.png_7385945_ver1.0_320_180.jpg');"> <img src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" alt="" title="P STREET LUGE 11P_00.00.44.05_1560309748169.png.jpg"/> <span class='icon'><i class='icomoon-play'></i></span> </figure> <h3>Georgia man taking his need for speed to the world stage</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light featured-footer"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/video"> Watch more videos <i class="fa Most Recent data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/V%20FORSYTH%20SCHOOL%20BOARD%20MEMBER%20INVESTIGATION%2010P_00.00.00.17_1560339082607.png_7386399_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/V%20FORSYTH%20SCHOOL%20BOARD%20MEMBER%20INVESTIGATION%2010P_00.00.00.17_1560339082607.png_7386399_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/V%20FORSYTH%20SCHOOL%20BOARD%20MEMBER%20INVESTIGATION%2010P_00.00.00.17_1560339082607.png_7386399_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/V%20FORSYTH%20SCHOOL%20BOARD%20MEMBER%20INVESTIGATION%2010P_00.00.00.17_1560339082607.png_7386399_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <h3>Alpharetta public safety director not facing charges in photo scandal</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/john-legend-on-georgia-abortion-law-boycott-money-talks-" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/Getty_JohnLegend_061219_1560338111304_7386198_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/Getty_JohnLegend_061219_1560338111304_7386198_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/Getty_JohnLegend_061219_1560338111304_7386198_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/Getty_JohnLegend_061219_1560338111304_7386198_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/Getty_JohnLegend_061219_1560338111304_7386198_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Photo&#x20;by&#x20;Matt&#x20;Winkelmeyer&#x2f;Getty&#x20;Images" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>John Legend on Georgia abortion law boycott: 'Money talks'</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/good-day/air-force-program-teaching-cobb-county-teens-to-fly" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/P%20COBB%20TEEN%20AIR%20ACADEMY%20530A_00.01.59.03_1560335924649.png_7386172_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/P%20COBB%20TEEN%20AIR%20ACADEMY%20530A_00.01.59.03_1560335924649.png_7386172_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/P%20COBB%20TEEN%20AIR%20ACADEMY%20530A_00.01.59.03_1560335924649.png_7386172_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/P%20COBB%20TEEN%20AIR%20ACADEMY%20530A_00.01.59.03_1560335924649.png_7386172_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/P%20COBB%20TEEN%20AIR%20ACADEMY%20530A_00.01.59.03_1560335924649.png_7386172_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Air Force program teaching Cobb County teens to fly</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/police-robbery-crew-targeting-asian-restaurants" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/V%20ASIAN%20RESTAURANT%20ROBBERIES%2011P_00.00.22.04_1560335144527.png_7386158_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/V%20ASIAN%20RESTAURANT%20ROBBERIES%2011P_00.00.22.04_1560335144527.png_7386158_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/V%20ASIAN%20RESTAURANT%20ROBBERIES%2011P_00.00.22.04_1560335144527.png_7386158_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/V%20ASIAN%20RESTAURANT%20ROBBERIES%2011P_00.00.22.04_1560335144527.png_7386158_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox5atlanta.com/media.fox5atlanta.com/photo/2019/06/12/V%20ASIAN%20RESTAURANT%20ROBBERIES%2011P_00.00.22.04_1560335144527.png_7386158_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>Police: Robbery crew targeting Asian restaurants</h3> </a> </li> <li class="story"> <a class="story-link static-position" href="/news/2-dead-2-injured-in-shooting-at-savannah-home" > <div class="thumbnail-image-story-list thumb-right"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox5atlanta.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/waga/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/07/06/DEVELOPING%20STORY_blue%20red%20PM_1530903359363.jpg_5765062_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/07/06/DEVELOPING%20STORY_blue%20red%20PM_1530903359363.jpg_5765062_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/07/06/DEVELOPING%20STORY_blue%20red%20PM_1530903359363.jpg_5765062_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/07/06/DEVELOPING%20STORY_blue%20red%20PM_1530903359363.jpg_5765062_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox7austin.com/media.fox7austin.com/photo/2018/07/06/DEVELOPING%20STORY_blue%20red%20PM_1530903359363.jpg_5765062_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </div> <h3>2 dead, 2 injured in shooting at Savannah home</h3> </a> </li> </ul> </div> <footer class="mod-footer light"> <a href="http://www.fox5atlanta.com/news"> More Stories <i class="fa fa-arrow-circle-right"></i></a> </footer> </section> </div> <!-- end: STORY LIST --> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> </div> 